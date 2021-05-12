Manchester United are close to signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton, according to The Telegraph.

The 35-year-old deal with Villa is due to expire this summer. The Red Devils are preparing to sign him on a free transfer.

Sergio Romero is set to leave this summer, while Lee Grant’s contract expires in a month leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needing a replacement.

Emiliano Martinez joined the Villains from Arsenal last year and has been outstanding since then.

He has made some jaw-dropping saves and been one of the main reasons why Villa are having a successful campaign.

Despite Solskjaer’s denials, it appears that Dean Henderson has replaced David De Gea as the Red Devils’ first-choice shot-stopper.





It is hard to believe that De Gea will agree to play second fiddle to Henderson next term.

If the Spanish international decides to leave Theatre of Dreams, Tom Heaton would act as the second-choice keeper for the club.

Red Rants View

Heaton’s experience could aid Henderson’s development and give United a reliable back-up option.

He spent over a half-decade as a United youth player but was unable to break into the first team. He left Old Trafford in 2010.

However, having previoulsy spent time at the club, Heaton would be able to settle in quickly.

He wouldn’t feature much in the Premier League for United but would get opportunities to play in cup games.