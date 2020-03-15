<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United has been urged by former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves to make a move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the world since joining the Foxes from Belgian side Genk.

The Nigerian has played important role in the Brenda Rodgers‘ side impressive campaign so far, helping them to third position on the table and contributing two goals as well.





With Nemanja Matic nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford,Hargreaves however opinied that Ndidi can be the answer toUnited‘s defensive midfield position.

” I think they need an Ndidi type, a defensive sitter. If you have (Paul) Pogba and (Bruno) Fernandes then I think you need a defensive one there,” Hargreaves told Premier League Productions.

“I think they also need a left-sided center-back. They have Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly but a left-sided center-back would make a big difference.” he said.