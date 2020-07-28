



Manchester United have yet to decide what to do with Dean Henderson.

The 23-year-old is going on holiday this week and his representatives will continue to speak with United.

The Manchester Evening News reports the Red Devils are willing to offer Henderson an improved contract to commit his future to the club.

He is currently under contract until 2022 with an option for an additional year.





Henderson however wants to keep his options open if he is not going to replace David De Gea as the number one goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

And clubs are circling for the talented shot-stopper.

Sheffield United, where Henderson has spent the past two seasons on loan, are hopeful of extending his stay at Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer Henderson a contract worth £170,000-a-week wages, an £100k increase on his current deal.