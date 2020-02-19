<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo is in Manchester United squad for their UEFA Europe league clash against Belgian side Club Brugge.

Ighalo who arrived Old Trafford from China on a six-month loan deal from China made his long-awaited debut for the Club against Chelsea on Monday, as the Red Devil cruised to a 2-0 win.

The 30-year-old Nigerian is now expected to compete for a starting role when the Solskjaer’s men travel to Belgium for the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 fixtures against Club Brugge.





Ighalo, 30, will have to see off the competition with current first-choice Anthony Martial and youngster Masson Greenwood if he’s to make his start for the Club, and reports also claimed Solskjaer is pondering on starting him.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are hoping to win the competition for the second time in three years and Ighalo is expected to play a key role.