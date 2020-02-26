<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United fans may be getting what they want as reports grow over the club’s interest in signing Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The talented Englishman has matured in his role as the captain of his club and has been lighting up the Premier League all season long.

Grealish even managed to score a beautiful goal vs United at Old Trafford and since then reports on a potential transfer grew tenfold.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be a fan and wants the versatile midfielder as part of his plans to revolutionise his squad.

However, Villa are unlikely to bend easily to the legendary Norwegian’s wishes and so a transfer is still complicated.





According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils want to sign Grealish earlier in a bid to avoid his value potentially soaring should he make his England debut or feature in the European Championship.

Solskjaer’s team have a preference for attacking deals for summer transfers as early as February.

February is almost already up so it seems a little strange to suggest the Old Trafford hierarchy are looking to get deals going.

Nonetheless, an early start on summer targets makes sense, even more so this year given the European Championships can complicate transfers even more than usual.