Tottenham Hotspur are only willing to sell Toby Alderweireld to Manchester United if their Premier League rivals cough up £75m for the centre-back.

Alderweireld has failed to reach an agreement with Spurs over a new deal and will therefore be sold before his hefty valuation deteriorates.

The Mirror claims that the two clubs have already opened negotiations, with Jose Mourinho keen to complete his transfer business early in the window.

United have been told to pay the same amount that Liverpool handed over to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk, however, which is £20m more than the Red Devils had anticipated.

Alderweireld, restricted to just six appearances last season from November onwards, will be available for a cut-price fee of £25m when his contract enters its final year in 12 months’ time.