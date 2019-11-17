<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly named their price for Jadon Sancho as reports linking him with a move to Manchester United continue to grow.

The sensational Englishman is believed to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish-list and it seems he would fit the club’s transfer policy.

United have been looking to sign emerging talent and Sancho is definitely the embodiment of that.

However, it was always obvious Dortmund weren’t selling for cheap but there was hope they would be reasonable.

That certainly doesn’t seem to be the case now and so it seems Solskjaer will need to break the bank to get his man.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils will have to pay £120m if they’re to sign Sancho this January as Dortmund are not ready to sell him for cheap.

The German giants’ struggles this season mean it could be easier to sign the young star but that depends on how well Manchester United do this season themselves.

Many feel a winning run is just around the corner and so if they can do that and qualify for the Champions League, they may have a real shot at Sancho.

United’s need for attacking depth is obvious and it’s expected they’ll address that weakness this January.