Manchester United reportedly enquired about Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz last summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly keen on bringing in a midfielder.

United fans always felt all summer long that there’d be a need for bringing in a midfielder or two but no such transfer materialised.

Instead Solskjaer signed a winger, a full-back and a central defender with no other areas of the pitch really addressed.

Havertz would’ve certainly provided cover for instances such as Paul Pogba’s injury but it’s now understandable why the Red Devils didn’t bring him in.

€100m+ is obviously silly money for a relatively untested player and Manchester United ended up making the right decision as the noise from Germany suggests he has struggled this season.

However, not bringing in someone else for Solskjaer to rely on was obviously a mistake, particularly since a creative midfielder has been so blatantly missed.

Interest in Havertz is said to remain but it’s likely United are simply keeping tabs on him to pounce at the right time rather than actively chasing his signature.