



Manchester United are challenging Liverpool for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

TMW says United are ready to hijack Liverpool’s plans to make a big for Leeds forward Raphinha.

The Brazilian has played a leading role in the Whites’ eye-catching Premier League season, arriving from French side Rennes last summer.

With seven goals and seven assists in all competitions, it has seen the champions make the 24-year-old top of their transfer list this summer.





But United are planning a swoop of their own on Raphinha.

The Red Devils have added themselves to a list of clubs who are “interested” in pursuing the forward over the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side already boast a song attacking line with Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.