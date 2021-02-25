Manchester United are challenging Liverpool for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

Manchester United are challenging Liverpool for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

TMW says United are ready to hijack Liverpool’s plans to make a big for Leeds forward Raphinha.

The Brazilian has played a leading role in the Whites’ eye-catching Premier League season, arriving from French side Rennes last summer.

With seven goals and seven assists in all competitions, it has seen the champions make the 24-year-old top of their transfer list this summer.


But United are planning a swoop of their own on Raphinha.

The Red Devils have added themselves to a list of clubs who are “interested” in pursuing the forward over the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side already boast a song attacking line with Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

