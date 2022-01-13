Manchester United are thinking of paying up to 40 million for Tariq Lamptey

As the ‘Daily Mail’ pointed out, Man Utd are looking to reinforce their right-back position. One of the men on Man Utd’s radar is Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey. His transfer fee is set at around 40 million pounds.

Man Utd, are currently in a difficult position in the Premier League. They are seventh on 31 points, six off the Champions League places. The final top-four spot is occupied by West Ham.

Man Utd are looking to improve the club and they have show interest in a new right-back. That is proof that they believe Wan-Bissaka and Dalot are not good enough for that position.

The ‘Daily Mail’ reports that the Mancunians want to buy Tariq Lamptey from Brighton who has also been linked with other English clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, the 21-year-old player will not be able to leave his current club easily. He currently has a contract there until 2025. The cited media outlet also added that Man Utd would have to pay 40 million pounds.

Despite his youth, Tariq Lamptey is one of Brighton’s main players in the Premier League. This season he has made 13 appearances, eight of them as a starter, and he has given an assist. His attacking and defensive versatility is his strongest suit.