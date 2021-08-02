Manchester United put ten players up for sale

Manchester United are prepared to sell as many as TEN senior players this summer.

ESPN says now United need to sell to buy, with ten players understood to have been made available for transfer.

It has been claimed that United are looking to recoup £100m, with Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones and Diogo Dalot up for sale.

Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are also believed to have been deemed as surplus to requirements.

And United are also said to be prepared to cash in on World Cup winner Paul Pogba, who has just a year left to run on his contract at the Theatre of Dreams.