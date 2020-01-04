Manchester United have rediscovered a spark and the return of Paul Pogba can see them take the “next step” as the Frenchman has the ability to “unlock the door”, says Ryan Giggs.

Manchester United teammates are reportedly convinced that Paul Pogba will complete a move away from the club next summer.

The Frenchman and his agent, Mino Raiola, pushed hard for a move away last summer, only for United to hold firm on their £160m valuation of the player.

Following an injury-hit season and with just 18 months left on his contract, it seems very likely that Pogba will find a new club next summer.

According to The Times‘ Paul Hirst, United teammates believe that it is only a matter of when, not if, Pogba will leave the club.

The player is desperate for a move to the Bernabeu, but United are expected to play hardball in negotiations, refusing to lower their price of around £150m.

However, there is the Raiola factor: this is an agent who United no longer wish to do business with and a man who Sir Alex Ferguson once described as a “shitebag”.

It could get to a stage when United have simply had enough of Raiola and indeed all of his clients, meaning that Real, as some reports have suggested, sign the player for around £100m instead.

Either way, it is safe to assume that Pogba will be on his way out in the summer.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories