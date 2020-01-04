<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United teammates are reportedly convinced that Paul Pogba will complete a move away from the club next summer.

The Frenchman and his agent, Mino Raiola, pushed hard for a move away last summer, only for United to hold firm on their £160m valuation of the player.

Following an injury-hit season and with just 18 months left on his contract, it seems very likely that Pogba will find a new club next summer.

According to The Times‘ Paul Hirst, United teammates believe that it is only a matter of when, not if, Pogba will leave the club.

The player is desperate for a move to the Bernabeu, but United are expected to play hardball in negotiations, refusing to lower their price of around £150m.

However, there is the Raiola factor: this is an agent who United no longer wish to do business with and a man who Sir Alex Ferguson once described as a “shitebag”.

It could get to a stage when United have simply had enough of Raiola and indeed all of his clients, meaning that Real, as some reports have suggested, sign the player for around £100m instead.

Either way, it is safe to assume that Pogba will be on his way out in the summer.