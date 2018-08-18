Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer Willian a new two-year contract in a bid to ward off interest from Manchester United.

The Brazilian winger was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, with United and Barcelona both credited with an interest amid reports that he was unhappy at the club.

Willian recently admitted that he would have left if Antonio Conte remained as manager, but insisted that he is happy to stay at Chelsea under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

The Mirror reports that the Blues are now willing to break their club policy by offering Willian a new two-year deal.

Chelsea usually only offer players over the age of 30 one-year extensions, although they are willing to make an exception for Willian, who celebrated his 30th birthday just last week.

Willian has just under two years remaining on his current deal, but the new offer would see his £120,000-a-week wages increase.