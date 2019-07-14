<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United target Harry Maguire is prepared to force a move to the Old Trafford before the Premier League transfer closes.

Maguire fears Leicester City is demanding too much for his services from his suitors, following the interests of both Manchester clubs this summer.

Manchester United and Manchester City have tendered a bid of £70million but was rejected outrightly by Leicester City directors.

Maguire, 26, feels Leicester have broken the gentleman’s agreement made last year when he signed a new five-year contract that the Foxes would not stand in his way if a fair offer was made.

Manchester United has reportedly launched a £45million offer for Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic who is a cheaper option to Maguire if Leicester City continue to play hard balls.