Manchester United target is consistently pushing for an exit from his club, according to report.

Harry Maguire is willing to join Manchester United, the Leicester City defender has refused to join his teammates in training for the second time but he claimed to have a stomach bug for his absence, according to report in the Sun.

Manchester United and Leicester City are yet to find a common ground to agree on a fee for the England international.

The Reds Devils have turned down an offer £70million, the Old Trafford outfit will have to pay a world-record fee for a defender topping Liverpool’s £75m they paid for Virgil van Dijk.

Maguire is of the view that Leicester City vice Chairman Khun ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha is responsible for the delay in the deal with United — especially as he felt he kept his part of the bargain by acting professionally.

Maguire had a gentleman’s agreement in principle with the club last year, after signing a new deal, they would not stand in his way with a fair offer this summer with United having also tried to sign him in 2018.