RB Leipzig have a “good feeling” after meeting with FC Salzburg striker Erling Haaland on Wednesday, coach Julian Nagelsmann has said.

Haaland, 19, is wanted by Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and a host of other big clubs after scoring eight goals in Salzburg’s first five Champions League games of the season.

On Wednesday, Haaland, who has been ruled out for Salzburg’s last match of the year at the weekend, visited German Bundesliga clubs Leipzig and Dortmund to hold talks. Dortmund were tight-lipped about the nature of the meeting, but Nagelsmann told a news conference he is confident Haaland can become the latest player to move from Salzburg to Leipzig.

“I have a good feeling, but you can’t say much after talks like that,” he said. “It’s one sided because as a coach you talk a lot and player and agent listen a lot.”

Haaland is represented by Mino Raiola, who attended the meeting.

“I don’t know how they rated it,” Nagelsmann added. “I tried to talk about my idea of football in good English.”

Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff added that “we don’t have to hide behind clubs like Borussia Dortmund.”

Haaland reportedly has a €20 million release clause in his contract.

On Thursday, Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund called Haaland’s meteoric rise this term “an unbelievable story.”