Manchester United are set to reignite their interest in Juventus striker Mario Mandžukić when the transfer window re-opens in January.

That’s according to multiple sources, who report on Monday that Mandžukić came “very close” to joining United in the summer and probably would have done had Romelu Lukaku’s move to Inter Milan not taken so long to complete.

But Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add some much needed firepower to his team in the New Year and looks set to offer the 34-year-old Croatian a six or 18 month deal to move to Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, United had agreed a deal worth £11m for Mandžukić in the summer but Juventus are now so keen to get him off their wage bill that they are likely to allow him to move to Manchester on a free transfer.

The former Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid hit-man had appeared set to join Al Rayyan in a deal worth a £7m-per-year but the Qatari club announced on Sunday that negotiations had been “suspended”.

It is believed Mandžukić has decided to hold out for a move to United instead.

Speaking ahead of Monday night’s clash with Arsenal, Solskjaer confirmed the club’s intentions to sign a new forward at the earliest opportunity.

“Of course, we let Alexis [Sánchez] and Romelu [Lukaku] go, and you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that it’s a forward that next time we’re gonna recruit,” he said.

“We’re looking for some creativity and goals.”

United have so far scored eight goals in the Premier League this season – 21 fewer than local rivals Manchester City.