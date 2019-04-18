<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kalidou Koulibaly has reiterated his desire to remain with Serie A side Napoli beyond the end of the 2018-19 season amid reported interests from several European heavyweights.

The 27-year-old defender has impressed with his defensive performances this season, which helped the Partenopei climb to the second spot in the Italian top-flight and also reach the quarter-finals of the Uefa Europa League.

Due to his consistent displays, the Senegal international has reportedly been identified to be a prime target for Manchester United and Real Madrid, ahead of the summer transfer market according to reports.

However, Koulibaly recently signed an improved five-year-deal with the Stadio San Paolo outfit last September and has €150 million release clause in his contract according to manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Since his arrival from Genk in 2014, the centre-back has only won the Supercoppa Italiana title with Napoli, and he is more concerned about winning win more trophies before considering an exit from Naples.

“I’ve grown compared to five years ago but I haven’t won anything yet,” Koulibaly told Corriere della Sera per Italian Football.

“You grow when there are trophies in your trophy cabinet. I hope to achieve that here in Naples.

“This year would be great and we’ll try to make it happen, otherwise it’ll be for next season.

“I’m a Napoli player and I’ll give 100 percent to win something with this shirt. The market is full of talk, I prefer facts, which help us win, and to become great together.

“Napoli have given me so much. After the initial scepticism, their fans appreciated me. I would like to give them a trophy back.”

Koulibaly has been subjected to racial abuse on different occasions this season, including in last week’s Europa League game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

When quizzed about the unfortunate incident in England as well as Moise Kean’s experience during a Serie A game between Juventus and Cagliari, the Senegalese said: “I hadn’t noticed anything, but I was happy with Arsenal’s reaction.

“Italy should use the Premier League as an example, but I think the road is long and difficult. Insults and violence, because that’s what happens, happen everywhere.

“I felt sorry for Moise, even though he responded on the field with a great goal, especially because someone criticised him for going near the Cagliari curva.

“He did nothing wrong, but what’s much worse is that no-one was shocked. Maybe it’s the colour of your skin that makes the difference.

“I often think back to the events at Inter, but that incident also helped me grow as a man. I always feel the strength to fight racism, but I realised that reacting on the field is counter-productive.”

Koulibaly has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season with two goals to his credit.

He will be expected to play a key role for Senegal at their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt, starting with their opening game against Tanzania on June 23.