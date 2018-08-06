Harry Maguire is set to return to Leicester training on Monday with Manchester United preparing to make a bid for the defender.

The 25-year-old centre-half is expected back after having extra time off to recover from playing for England in the 2018 World Cup.

His performances in Russia – and for Leicester in the Premier League after signing from Hull in a £17m last summer – mean he has attracted interest from Jose Mourinho, who is believed to have made Maguire his top target ahead of the new season.

Manchester United are preparing to make a bid for Maguire before the transfer window closes on Thursday, according to Sky.

United are reportedly aware they will be required to pay a new world-record fee for a defender to sign him away from the King Power Stadium.

The current record is the £75m Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton earlier this year.

Last week, Leicester manager Claude Puel made it clear he hopes to keep Maguire, saying: “I think Harry is a very good player for us. It’s important to keep him and just a few days before the season it would be not a good thing for the squad, for the confidence for Leicester.

“We lost Riyad Mahrez. We know the importance of this player. We cannot lose also a very good player for the team.”

If United are unable to complete a deal for Maguire, it is understood their list of targets including Toby Alderweireld and Yerry Mina.

Manchester United’s first game of the Premier League season is against Leicester on Friday.