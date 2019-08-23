<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid has been offered Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes in a deal worth €70m, according to report.

Diario AS claimed that the Sporting Lisbon attacker was offered to the Spanish giants who his in the market for a center midfielder, as their interest for Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen is becoming cool.

The Portuguese forward was linked with a move to Manchester United and Spurs during the summer but the Premier League clubs were unable to secure a deal before the close of the transfer window in England.

Sporting Lisbon rejected a €60m offer from Tottenham for Fernandes but he is now offered to Real Madrid by Jorge Mendes.

The Portuguese attacker has been spectacular for Sporting Lisbon he scored 32 goals in 53 games last season, he is the highest-scoring midfielder across major European Leagues.

Real Madrid is keen on signing Neymar and Pogba before the end of the transfer window but might still consider the signing of Fernandes if they are unable to get Pogba or Christain Eriksen.