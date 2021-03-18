



Manchester United are reportedly targeting a move for former Arsenal Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

United have been linked with a number of goalkeepers, with the likes of Jan Oblak, Nick Pope and Gianluigi Donnarumma all said to be targets.

Sergio Romero is almost certain to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, with the 34-year-old’s current deal due to expire.

David de Gea has also been linked with an exit, with Paris Saint-Germain interested in him.





According to a report from Football Insider, United are planning to let both Romero and De Gea leave this summer as part of a major overhaul.

Dean Henderson is widely viewed as United’s long-term number one and the report claims that the club want to bring in two senior goalkeepers to replace Romero and De Gea.

Martinez, who joined Villa at the start of the season in a deal worth around £20m, is said to be at the top of their shortlist.

The 28-year-old has kept 14 clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances so far this season, helping Villa up to ninth in the table.