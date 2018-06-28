Manchester United are in talks with Stoke City over a possible deal for 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant, Sky Sports reports.

It is understood Stoke would allow him to leave on a free transfer and United want him as cover should there be injuries to senior keepers David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

It is likely Grant would be third choice, initially, with Portugal U21 goalkeeper Joel Pereira to be sent on loan to get more experience.

Negotiations are still at an early stage but are progressing.

Stoke signed Grant on a permanent deal from Derby in January 2017 after he was initially brought in on loan as cover for the then-injured Jack Butland.

Grant made 30 appearances for Stoke that season but featured just three times in the Premier League last term.