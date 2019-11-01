<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are all doubts for Manchester United’s clash with Bournemouth due to injury.

Rashford who scored a sublime free-kick to secure United’s 2-1 win suffered an injury to his knee and is now battling to be fit for United’s trip to Bournemouth in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Maguire and Lindelof, who both started in the victory over Frank Lampard’s side at Stamford Bridge, also suffered knocks during the game and are a doubt for Saturday’s match.

‘It’s still early,’ said Solskjaer. ‘Hopefully, we can get them back on the pitch tomorrow, they had some treatment yesterday, a little more treatment today, light session but I can’t exactly tell you.’

The trio would make it a long list of injured United players including, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw.

Manchester United currently sit at 7th position with 13 points and a win against Bournemouth move into 6th position. They have won their last three games away from home and the players are becoming instinctive in front of goal.

‘Fine margins decide football games at this level, decisions by the referee or by a player at a certain moment,’ he added. ‘A player can turn down a pass, turn down a finish.

It’s so much easier when you get momentum from the confidence of results. The boys look like they’re playing on instinct rather than having that split second to think.’ Ole said.