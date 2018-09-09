Manchester United have put contract talks with Paul Pogba on hold amid recent speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona, according to reports.

The France international has had a tough couple of months at United.

There have been endless reports that he is unsettled and his relationship with Jose Mourinho is said to be sour – at best.

Despite his heroics in the World Cup, he has failed to transpire that form in a United shirt this year – despite two goals.

And the Frenchman has left cryptic answers when directly asked about his relationship with The Special One instead of shutting the issue down.

He said: “There was a lot of talk (about a move to Barca), but it was just like that.

“I’m under contract in Manchester. My future is currently in Manchester, I still have a contract.

“I’m playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months?

When asked about his relationship with Mourinho, Pogba admitted it was strictly professional.

He added: “We have a pure coach-player relationship, that’s right.”

The former Juventus ace is still high on Barca’s radar, and United chiefs were keen to extend his current deal.

The 25-year-old is two years into a five-year deal and Old Trafford bigwigs wanted to see those terms lengthened.

But the recent speculation around his future, boosted by his own hand after his comments this week, have seen negotiators pull out of talks, according to ESPN.