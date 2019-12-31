Manchester United could be without Scott McTominay for up to eight weeks, after scans confirmed injured knee ligaments.
The news will be a big blow to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, especially after Paul Pogba complained of a reaction to his foot injury, which makes him a doubt for Wednesday’s trip to Arsenal.
Solskjaer had originally hoped McTominay would be out for just four weeks.
However, United’s medical team have provided a more pessimistic diagnosis.
Solskjaer will now look to pick his midfield three from Nemanja Matic, Fred and Andreas Perreira against the Gunners.
