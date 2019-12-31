<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United could be without Scott McTominay for up to eight weeks, after scans confirmed injured knee ligaments.

The news will be a big blow to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, especially after Paul Pogba complained of a reaction to his foot injury, which makes him a doubt for Wednesday’s trip to Arsenal.

Solskjaer had originally hoped McTominay would be out for just four weeks.

However, United’s medical team have provided a more pessimistic diagnosis.

Solskjaer will now look to pick his midfield three from Nemanja Matic, Fred and Andreas Perreira against the Gunners.