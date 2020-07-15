



Manchester United could lose over £25 million if they miss out on the UEFA Champions League for a second-straight year.

Kit manufacturers Adidas have it set that if United miss out on top four then the annual sponsorship is dropped by 33%.

Manchester United are currently in one of the tightest top-four races in recent memory.

Tied on points with Leicester City in fifth but only behind on goal difference, Champions League, is in United’s own hands if they can win their last three games.

With United missing out last season though, the financial implications could be massive on the club.

Adidas’ current sponsorship deal of £750 million over ten years which started in 2015 would drop to only £50 million if United miss out on the top four. The drop would put their kit sponsor behind Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.





Until this week, fifth place would have guaranteed United a spot in next season’s Champions League, but after Manchester City won their appeal against a two-year European ban that all changed.

Now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who are 18 matches unbeaten in all competitions, will need to leapfrog Leicester if they are to secure a place in Europe’s elite competition as well as the extra 33 per cent of investment.

Manchester United still have to play Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Leicester.

The other teams in the top four have much harder fixtures such as Chelsea still have to play Norwich City, Liverpool and Wolves.

While Leicester have Sheffield United, Tottenham, and the aforementioned clash with United.