Manchester United is keen on finding a possible replacement Marcus Rashord as they make a turn back to their former striker Carlos Tevez.

Tevez, 35, left Manchester United to Manchester City 11 years ago but the Old Trafford fans are still fond of the memories he left them with, having helped them to win the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League.





The striker is currently playing for Boca Juniors in Argentina but would be out of contract in June.

He joined Manchester City in 2009 he won the Premier League with Manchester City also before he departed for an adventure in the Serie A with Juventus. The 35-year-old attacker could take the Premier League by storm again if he is signed.

He scored 34 times during his time with Manchester United from 2007-2009.