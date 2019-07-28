<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is push for a move to Inter Milan as he urged the Old Trafford directors to lower their asking price.

The report in the Sun claimed that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his told the Belgium attacker to clarify the deal to join Inter Milan before Wednesday.

If Lukaku, 26, fails to meet the deadline, Solskjaer will look to bring him back into his squad as it will be too late for United to sign a replacement.

Manchester United is holding out for £80million for the former Everton forward but Lukaku has urged the club’s directors to lower it in a bid to allow Inter Milan to thrash out a deal.

Manchester United paid £75m for the striker two seasons ago but there is a hope the deal can be done for £65m as Lukaku hopes to play under former Juventus and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.