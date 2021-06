Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani admits he expects next season to be his last in the game.

Cavani penned a new 12 month deal towards the end of last season.

And while away with Uruguay at the Copa America, the veteran admits he plans to retire after the Qatar World Cup in 2022.





“Honestly, that’s what I think now,” said the Manchester United striker.

“After the World Cup in Qatar I want to dedicate myself to my family, my people, my things.”