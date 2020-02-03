<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United fans were surprisingly welcoming of Odion Ighalo’s transfer to Old Trafford despite the news being considered a major surprise.

The Nigerian forward wasn’t particularly known for being a prolific striker, although he was a decent Premier League goalscorer on his day.

Ighalo himself confirmed he’s a United fan and was thoroughly pleased by his completed move after some deadline day drama.

Perhaps supporters have been receptive to his arrival due to the obvious need for reinforcements and how it was always going to be difficult to bring in anyone else.





It could also be due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer making good transfer signings so far and so they’re trusting a club legend to get it right once more.

In fairness to the Manchester United fans, they are normally supportive of anyone who walks through the door until they prove they don’t deserve the support.

Hopefully, Ighalo repays supporters’ faith in him and given how he’s a fan of the club, he will almost certainly give his all.

The former Watford man has already spoken about working as hard as he can to turn his loan spell into a permanent transfer which can be a real situation should he excel.