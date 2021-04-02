



Former Brighton and Manchester United striker Andy Ritchie is happy seeing Danny Welbeck finding form with the Seagulls.

Welbeck will be facing his old club this weekend.

Ritchie told The Argus: “When he first came on the scene at United he was more that central striker.

“But he would have been asked to play that role in the academy system coming through.





“When I was playing, it was always playing two upfront and it was more than likely 4-4-2.

“A lot of times now you have got to play up there on your own and I know Danny has done it quite a lot.

“He has also played the wide role in a three.

“You have to maybe adapt more in the modern game.

“Maybe the way people are asking you to play has changed.

“But Danny would have grown up with that in the academy here.”