Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood wants to emulate the last left-footed attacker to grace the first team.

Greenwood has drawn comparisons to Robin Van Persie among Manchester United supporters this season.

And the 18-year-old admits he is flattered by those comparisons.

Even Van Persie recently spoke about Greenwood having a similar style of scoring goals to him.

United’s teenage sensation has 10 goals in 32 appearances this season, with many of them coming from the bench.

Greenwood told the Premier League: “I like taking people on, doing skills.

“Obviously people think that I’m similar to Van Persie, so I want to be like him one day.”





