Manchester United are reportedly keen on Sandro Tonali as they step up their preparations for the summer transfer window.

The sensational youngster is in demand across Europe as he continues to impress in the Serie A for Brescia.

United are in search of more squad depth so Tonali fits the bill in terms of being a young talent who can improve further and is ready for first-team football.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has consistently looked to make that kind of signing and so it would be a surprise to see such a transfer happen.





The Italian prospect will have his work cut out breaking into a midfield that could contain Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Fred but it wouldn’t be put past him.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Red Devils are amongst several clubs to have made a ‘move’ for Tonali as Solskjaer continues his revolution of the squad.

It’s unclear just what a move means and it’s likely just a way of sparking a heated auction for Brescia’s biggest talent.

Other Serie A clubs are keen as well such as Juventus and Inter Milan and it won’t be a surprise to see Tonali pick to stay within his home comforts.