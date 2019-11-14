<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may finally be getting his man in the form of Juventus star Mario Mandzukic.

The legendary Norwegian has been said to be chasing the experienced Croatian’s signature since the summer when he was searching for Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez’s replacements.

Unfortunately Solskjaer didn’t end up signing anyone so there’s still a need to bring in a fresh face or two given the squad’s lack of depth.

Mandzukic may not necessarily be a guaranteed starter but he would provide quality as cover should anything ever happen to either one of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford or Daniel James.

This season has already proven the importance of having serious back-ups so fans will be hoping a swift deal can be concluded.

According to talkSPORT, Mandzukic is certain to leave this January which makes the Red Devils’ bid to sign him easier given Juventus’ ridiculous asking price.

Buying the versatile attacker makes sense for a few reasons- he wouldn’t impede any of the youngsters’ developments and he would prove to be a leader in a youthful squad.

However, a deal would only work out if he’s signed for cheap and on a short-term or even temporary contract.