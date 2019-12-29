<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Martial’s wife claims Jose Mourinho cold shouldering her husband at Manchester United left him “suffering”.

Martial struggled to produce his best form and found it hard to convince Mourinho of his worth throughout the manager’s time in charge.

The French striker fell from grace to such an extent his manager urged the club to sell him because he did not feel he could rely on him to produce the goods.

During the period the Portuguese was in charge of the club, Martial scored just 27 goals in 106 appearances in all competitions as his form tailed off.

But ultimately it was Mourinho who headed for the United exit when he was sacked last December – and Martial signed a new long-term contract just a month later.

The forward has since earned the trust of current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is finally producing the kind of form which marked him out as one of the brightest young players in the game.

And wife Melanie has given an interview in France which reveals how much Martial was struggling while playing under Mourinho.

She told L’Equipe: “During our first two years together in Manchester, I experienced a very difficult period because Jose Mourinho did not play him.

“In these cases, Anthony shuts himself out. You know he’s suffering, but he doesn’t say it.

“I felt trapped in my sense of injustice because, as a wife, you can’t say anything (to the coach).

“We’re just watching our man go down. I was experiencing it so badly that I didn’t go to certain events so as not to meet the coach.”

Asked if she ever considered attacking Mourinho on social media, she replied: “No, never, because Anthony doesn’t want to.

“You have to stay where you belong. On the other hand, when he came in and scored, I wanted to scream out my pride.”