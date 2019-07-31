<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has urged Paul Pogba to sort his future with the club and decides if he wants to leave or remain with the Old Trafford outfit for another season.

Pogba has been targeted for a move to Juventus and Real Madrid this summer, with Los Merengues in driving sit to land the World Cup winner.

Manchester United is unwilling to let him leave as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to build his team around the Frenchman, but Rooney thinks the decision is down to the player.

“It’s obviously down to the club, to the board, to the manager, but I think also to the player,” Rooney added when asked about the World Cup winner.

“If the player wants to stay, he’ll stay and prove what a good player he is.

“Behind the scenes, I’m sure they’re working on whether to keep him or whether to let him go.”

Manchester United defeated Kristiansund 1-0 on Tuesday in the pre-season friendly game in preparation for the upcoming season.