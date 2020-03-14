<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has suggested that Red Devils manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, go for Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi and two other players if they want to compete for the league title.

The 20-time English Premier League champions are likely to be in the market for reinforcements in the summer to bolster the team after their resurgence with the arrival of January signings Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes.

The former Bayern Munich player also revealed that for the team to return to their former position of pride and compete for the league title, they need to secure the signing of three key players including the Leicester man to protect their offensive players, Jordon Sancho and a left-sided center-back.





“I think they need an Ndidi type, a defensive sitter. If you have (Paul) Pogba and (Bruno) Fernandes then I think you need a defensive one there,” told Premier League Productions.

“If you can have a (Jadon) Sancho – they need a right-winger – Sancho playing off the right hand would make a huge difference.

“I think they also need a left-sided center-back. They have Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly but a left-sided center-back would make a big difference.”