<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, has named Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, as his footballing idol just few days after winning his Premier League player of the month for February.

The 25-year-old moves to Old Trafford in January transfer window from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes told Cronache di Spogliatoi he wants to follow in the footsteps of Ronaldo, who is widely considered as one of the best players in the world.

“Ronaldo welcomed me very well to the Portugal national team,”





“We look at him as an idol, and he has always been an idol for me. I followed his example, and he is one of my favourites.

“When I was called up by Portugal, he came to me saying, ‘You are doing a good job at Sporting, I like it.’

“Words like these make the difference.”

Fernandes and Ronaldo are both international teammates with Portugal’s national team.

Fernandes has already scored three goals and registered three assists in eight matches in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.