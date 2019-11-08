<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paul Pogba is reportedly keen to return to Juventus next summer after failing to seal a dream switch to Real Madrid.

According to Daily Mail report citing Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the Frenchman, who left the Serie A champions to rejoin Manchester United for £89million in 2016, was a top target for Zinedine Zidane during the last summer transfer window.

Paul Pogba is ready to push for a return to Juventus next summer after failing to seal a dream move to Real Madrid, according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport. https://t.co/s8wW44QpVR pic.twitter.com/uD4LcoQ6Yq — Football Lab (@footblab) November 8, 2019

But after Real failed to meet United’s £150m valuation, Pogba has now set his sights on a move back ‘home’ to Turin.

Tuttosport claims that Pogba’s desire to return to Italy has long been known and that his response to an Instagram post from Leonardo Bonucci has only made it more obvious.

The Juventus captain shared an image of Maurizio Sarri’s side’s celebrating after confirming their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, with Pogba commenting ‘Capitanoooooo’ with two heart-eyed emojis.

The report further suggests that Juve are ready to bring the Frenchman back at the end of the campaign, believing him to have ‘the same commercial appeal as Cristiano Ronaldo’, but will not splash out more than £110m to sign him.

They are confident that this would represent a good deal for both parties, with the France star’s current contract due to expire in the summer of 2021.

Pogba, who claimed eight trophies in just four years at Serie A giants, has only played six times for Man United so far this term and has missed 10 of the last 12 games no thanks to an ankle injury.