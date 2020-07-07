



Paul Pogba is reportedly excited about the prospect of linking up with Jadon Sancho at Manchester United.

Pogba has been unassumingly excellent since the restart last month, visibly enjoying his football in a more withdrawn deep-lying playmaker role.

The Frenchman has been a key beneficiary of Bruno Fernandes, who has reinvigorated United’s attacking threat since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Fernandes and Pogba have linked up well in three consecutive league starts together, having the freedom to thrive further forward thanks to the platform offered by Nemanja Matic screening the back four.

While Pogba has been impressive, his long-term future at Old Trafford is still unclear. But surely his performances could only elevate further if Borussia Dortmund star Sancho joins this summer.

Reputable journalist David Ornstein has revealed that he has been told by a source that Pogba is excited about the idea of playing with Sancho next season.





“Somebody has told me that he’s even expressed excitement at the idea, I stress the idea possibility, of playing with Jadon Sancho,” Ornstein said in his podcast for The Athletic.

“We’re not saying that’s definitely going to happen but that would appear to suggest Manchester United’s midfield certainly now has the numbers in so I don’t see recruitment coming in there.

Sancho would complete one of the most exciting attacking quartets across Europe alongside Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial if United could agree a deal to sign him.

Supporters were given an encouraging update on Tuesday regarding the possibility of the transfer going through.

As reported by journalist Sam Pilger, Sancho is keen to move to Old Trafford this summer and Dortmund are willing to sell their star player.

The deal now appears to hinge on whether the two clubs can agree on a financial package for the youngster during the coronavirus pandemic.