Manchester United star Paul Pogba is considering a January exit from Old Trafford, it has been revealed.

Pogba made his intention clear before the commencement of the season that he wants to join Real Madrid but Manchester United directors blocked his way and prevented his dream move from happening in the summer.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants Pogba at the Santiago Bernabeu during the summer but the interest in signing the French star is gradually slowing down with the Bernabeu chiefs aiming to sign Christian Eriksen who will be out of contract at the end of the current season.

Pogba was snubbed for the captaincy as United scraped past Rochdale on penalties in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and he was also overlooked for the five players who took Manchester United penalty in the Manchester United 5-3 win over Rochdale.

This comes after Pogba was taken off penalty duties following his miss against Wolves.

The Sun says Pogba had missed the previous three games with an ankle injury.

But he had already made his mind up before facing League One minnows Rochdale that he wants out in the next transfer window.

The former Juventus star is not interested in signing a new contract at Old Trafford.