<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is delighted with the signing of duo Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo.

Scott McTominay is out with injury alongside Marcus Rashford and United decided to bring in the Portuguese international, Bruno Fernandes and the ex-Nigerian star player, Odion Ighalo, in late January deal to help the team.

McTominay however praised the arrival of the duo and believed they will certainly help the team to improve.





“They’re extremely pleasant folks,” McTominay said on Wednesday.

“Most importantly they are acceptable individuals and that is the thing that we need at this football club. We need great companions, who you can go out to supper with.

“What they bring onto the football pitch – we’ve seen that. Ideally, they can carry a great deal to us. Initial introductions are awesome.” He said.