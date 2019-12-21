<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Manchester United star Daley Blind has been diagnosed with a heart condition after feeling dizzy against Valencia earlier this month.

The Ajax defender has missed the previous two matches as he undergoes his rehabilitation and recovery.

After a medical examination, Ajax revealed Blind was “diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation.

“He has been fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator. It sends electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms, specifically those that can be dangerous and cause a cardiac arrest.”

According to DailyMail, Blind, 29, posted a video to his Twitter account to let everyone know that he appreciated the support he has received and his ‘feeling good’.

He says, “First of all, I want to thank you guys for all the messages you sent me. I really appreciate it and it helped me.

“Secondly, I have just posted an update online saying about my condition. Most important thing now is that I’m feeling good at the moment.

“I am trying to come back as soon as possible. Again, thank you for everything and I will see you guys soon.”