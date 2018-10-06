



Manchester United have insisted they will remain patient with Jose Mourinho and dismissed reports the Portuguese would be sacked after Saturday’s game with Newcastle.

Stories emerged on Friday night that a decision had already been taken to remove Mourinho, but Sky Sports News has been told this was “nonsense”.

It was learnt Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes met with United officials in London on Friday.

However, it is understood United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was not at the meeting and the discussions centred around David de Gea’s contract with the manager’s future not on the agenda.

United are without a win in four matches heading into the clash with Rafael Benitez’s Magpies looking to avoid going five games without a victory for only the second time in 20 years.

Last weekend’s 3-1 loss at West Ham was United’s third Premier League defeat of the season.

They are 10th in the table having made their worst start to a league campaign in 29 years and were booed off the pitch by some fans after the goalless draw with Valencia in midweek in the Champions League.

Mourinho looked particularly unhappy during his pre-match news conference on Friday morning when he conceded there were “many different reasons” why United were struggling.

Gary Neville gave a furious reaction to reports on Friday that Mourinho would be sacked over the weekend.

The former United defender said: “Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world and I think at this moment in time any manager in the world would struggle at that football club with the way that recruitment is handled.

“Enough is enough for me. I absolutely love that football club, I absolutely love it to death. It’s been my life, it’s given me everything and I’m not turning on my football club.

“But I have to say something has to change and it isn’t the manager. It’s above that.”

A number of United players have been publicly criticised by the manager in recent months including club captain Antonio Valencia, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly.

Mourinho was also involved in a very frosty exchange with club record signing Paul Pogba in front of cameras last week.

Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal as Manchester United manager in 2016 and has won the EFL Cup and Europa League.

Following Saturday’s Old Trafford match with Newcastle, United face a challenging fixture schedule.

They travel to Chelsea in the Premier League on October 20, before playing Juventus in the Champions League twice and the derby against Manchester City.