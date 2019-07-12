<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United are putting any move for Sean Longstaff on hold after being put off by Newcastle’s demands.

The north-east club are said to want £50m for the midfielder.

Longstaff, 21, had been linked with a move to Old Trafford after enjoying a breakthrough season at St James’ Park.

The midfielder suddenly emerged on the Premier League scene last season but made just eight starts before injury cut his campaign short.

Those eight games were, though, enough to convince Manchester United to pursue a deal.

Longstaff has become a key target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer but a move is now unlikely to happen.

According to widespread reports, a £50m price tag has been put on the 21-year-old’s head.

The Telegraph say the Manchester club think the player is worth £18-20m, less than half Newcastle’s valuation.

Longstaff has now been named in Newcastle’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.