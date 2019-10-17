<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United are reportedly using a number of ‘spying firms’ to help them better assess potential transfers targets for the upcoming January transfer window.

The Red Devils, led by Ed Woodward, are believed to be planning on a major spending spree in the new year after registering their worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

Now The Athletic reports that the club have employed a number of so-called secret operatives to help them conduct background checks on players of interest.

The move comes after the club felt they previously overspent on players like Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez, while they were frustrated to learn that Marcos Rojo was under investigation for assault when they bought him in 2014.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has drafted a list of targets for the club to pursue which is believed to include strikers Callum Wilson and Mario Mandzukic and Leicester City schemer James Maddison.