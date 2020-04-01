<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter Milan will not activate the buyout clause on Alexis Sanchez and a clause in the Chilean’s contract means the English club must pay him that amount of money.

Alexis Sanchez will return to Manchester United this summer. At least that is what reports suggest snce he has not ended up performing at Inter because of an ankle injury and a lack of regular first team action.

That does not seem to be a problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, who thinks that will put in good performances again. However, his return comes at a cost for the club.





Apart from his wages, it is worth remembering that, according to ‘Football Leaks’, when he moved from Arsenal to Man Utd, a clause in his contract said that the Chilean would get an extra 1.1 million euros if he stayed at Old Trafford for two and a half years.

As Alexis Sanchez has only gone out on loan and is still a Man Utd player, the board will have to pay him the extra money. That said, it seems other options could appear on the table for the former Barca man.