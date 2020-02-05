<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United are ready to accept a reduced fee for Paul Pogba amid claims his mind is made up on quitting Old Trafford, while Leicester and Newcastle are set to bid £20million to sign a Brentford star, according to Wednesday’s Paper Talk.

Paul Pogba has told his Manchester United teammates he fully intends to quit Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The troubled midfielder has managed just six appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season due to a persistent ankle injury, with question marks being raised about his commitment to the cause.

The World Cup winner tried to engineer a route out of the club last summer when he said he was tempted to take up a fresh challenge elsewhere, and this season’s increased match action has only furthered claims that he will be allowed to move on.

And now according to the Manchester Evening News, Pogba is determined to end his time with the Red Devils and has his heart set on a return to Juventus, with Real Madrid also firmly in the running to sign him.





Dressing room sources have told the MEN that Pogba’s ‘head is not currently at the club’ and the majority of players believe it is in United’s best interests he moves on. Pogba remains a very popular figure among friends and teammates, who understand his stance.

And with the midfielder still recovering from an ankle injury, there is a growing belief that the player may not even play again for the Red Devils, with his agent Mino Raiola also doing his bit to engineer Pogba a route out of the club.

United value Pogba at £180million, but with the player currently having just 18 months left on his deal – though United do have an option to extend that by 12 months – and due to his huge inactivity thanks to his ankle issue, it’s believed the club will now accept just £120million for the player, with his value dropping by a third.

Pogba has had his cast removed from his ankle, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it’s unlikely he’ll be considered for their next game at Chelsea on February 17, while he has also been left behind for their warm-weather training camp to Marbella.