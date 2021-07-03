Manchester United skipper: Jason Sancho is an exceptional player

England defender Harry Maguire has described teammate Jordan Sancho as an exceptional player ahead of his transfer to Man United.

Sancho will pen his contract at the end of the Euros and is expected to wear the fabled No.7 shirt at Old Trafford.

Maguire was asked what he made of the news ahead of the Three Lions’ Euros quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday and was highly positive about the imminent transfer.

“When he does sign, I’m sure he’s going to have a great career for United and be a big part of us being successful in the future,” Maguire said.

“Jadon’s a top player. He has exceptional talent even though he is still really young, although he has played so many games.

“We’ve got some exceptional talent in his position in this England team so Jadon will bide his time, be patient and be ready when his opportunity comes.