



Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire admits he doesn’t know how he failed to score from a yard out, in Thursday night Europa League clash at Old Trafford.

United had taken the lead through an Amad Diallo header, but Simon Kjaer nodded in from a corner in stoppages.

But the moment that went viral was Maguire somehow managing to hit the post from a few centimetres out.

And reacting to the big miss, the England international told MUTV:”I don’t know how it didn’t go in, I’ve got to score, I’ve got to find more contact, I was on the stretch, tried to react quickly but I’ve got to find a way to put it into the back of the net, there are no excuses there.





“I had a big one, Dan had a big one in the second half they had quite a bit of the play but not the chances to go with it. At 1-0 we were in a great position and a set play has done us again.

“It was a frustrating evening throughout the 90 minutes, we didn’t play to our best, we got ourselves into a great position, [but] we’ve got to see it, we’ve got to do better, defend the set play.

“We sat a little bit deep and we weren’t good enough on the ball, but it looked like it would be 1-0 and it would be a good result for ourselves. But it’s only halfway in the tie.”

And on the debut goal of teenage former Atalanta youth product Diallo:” Probably the only positive of the night, he looked bright, credit to him, the goal gave him the confidence. He’s learning every day, working hard in training and he’s going to be a big player for us.”